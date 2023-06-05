5 June

Part I

◽️On 4 June, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt at a large-scale offensive in South Donetsk direction. 6 mechanised & 2 tank battalions were deployed on the AFU side.

💥As a result of the active actions by the units of the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery inflicted significant losses on the enemy close to Neskuchnoye (DPR) & Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were 300 UKR servicemen, 16 tanks, 26 armoured fighting vehicles & 14 motor vehicles.

The enemy haven't achieved the goals.

The Kiev regime continues the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in the border regions of the RU Federation.

◽️Yesterday, the units of the RU Armed Forces & the Border Guard of the Federal Security Service have thwarted an attempt by 2 groups of UKR terrorists to enter Belgorod region close to Novaya Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region).

◽️At around 1pm Moscow, under the cover of heavy shelling of civilian facilities, the terrorists attempted to cross the Seversky Donets River and land on the outskirts of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region).

💥The terrorist formations of the Kiev regime have been eliminated by air strikes & artillery fire of the Western Military District State Border protection cover units.

💥As a result of the fire damage, the enemy losses were 10 terrorists, 2 boats & 1 armoured vehicle. In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, 5 UKR mortar platoons & Grad MLRS vehicle have been suppressed close to Volchansk (Kharkov reg), as well as 2 Polish-manuf'd Krab self-propelled artillery systems that were striking at the RU territory have been destroyed.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation & artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower & hardware close to Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, & Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov reg). 5 UKR sabotage & reconnaissance groups have been foiled close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR), Molchanovo, Olshana, Berestovoye and Orlyanka (Kharkov reg).

💥The enemy losses were 90 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 Polish-manuf'd Krab self-propelled artillery systems and 1 D-20 howitzer. 1 ammo depot of the AFU 60th Motorised Infantry Brigade has been destroyed near Malinovka (Kharkov reg).

Part II

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr GoF, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Nevskoye (LPR), Yampolovka & Serebryanka (DPR).

💥1 UKR reconnaissance & sabotage group has been eliminated close to Kuzmino (LPR).

💥The enemy losses were 65 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B & D-20 howitzers, & 1 Nona-S self-propelled artillery sys.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active combat ops were carried out by the Akhmat special forces in the central part of Maryinka, as well as the units of the 1st Army Corps near Avdeevka (DPR).

💥OP-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Berdychi, Khimik, Pervomayskoye & Kurakhovo (DPR).

💥The enemy losses were up to 425 UKR servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, 1 German-manuf'd Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B & D-30 howitzers.

💥2 ammo depots of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

◽️In Kherson direction, as a result of the fire damage by Russian artillery, the enemy losses were up to 20 UKR servicemen, 2 pickups, 1 Grad MLRS, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥1 ammo depot of the AFU 126th Brigade of the Territorial Defence of UKR has been destroyed near Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

◽️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AFs of the RU FED have neutralised 98 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower & military hardware at 104 areas.

💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of UKR Air Force near Zakotnoye (DPR).

💥8 HIMARS & Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles have been intercepted. In addition, 13 UKR UAV have been intercepted close to Shevchenko, Olshana (Kharkov reg), Zolotaryovka, Kremennaya (LPR), Vladimirovka, Kirillovka, Staromlynovka (DPR and Zabarino (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 433 airplanes, 236 helicopters, 4,486 UAV, 424 air defence MS, 9,431 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,114 fighting vehicles equipped w/ MLRS, 5,009 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 10,688 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.