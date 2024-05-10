America Forced Israel to give Palestinians a State 05/10/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it possible for America to force Israel to give the Palestinians a State? Today Pastor Stan answers that very question. In other news, Putin stated that they will not allow anyone to threaten them, and will routinely use nuclear weapons to eliminate troops and weapons.
