The Great Sodium Fluoride Scam.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO, Sodium Fluoride is NOT safe and effective, we've all being lied to by the Dental and medical establishment. It's one of the many crimes against humanity we have been subjected to in order to dumb us down and poison us with more carcinogenic poisons. PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l55WjhSeY