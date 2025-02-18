"Alex Jones Was Right!" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Alex Jones Was Right!" is a gritty rock anthem that channels raw energy into a bold tribute to the controversial figure, celebrating his uncanny knack for being proven correct time and time again.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
