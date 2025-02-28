God and Country Now Presents- Chlorine Dioxide & Jesus with Bob "The Plumber" Sisson

God and Country Now- we are pleased to announce that Bob Sisson, also known as "Bob the Plumber," will be our guest speaker. Mr. Sisson promotes the use of chlorine dioxide (CLO2) as a health remedy and has shared its alleged benefits on platforms like Brighteon.TV and at events such as Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour. He collaborates with Dr. Alan Keyes to disseminate information about chlorine dioxide through IAMTV, a digital network.

Chlorine dioxide is primarily used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent in industrial settings, including water treatment and paper production. Mr. Sisson and his associates often rely on anecdotal evidence and testimonials, particularly from regions like Uganda, to advocate for its use. They frame their work as a challenge to pharmaceutical interests and claim that medical missionaries using CLO2 have not received adequate recognition.

In late 2018, Mr. Sisson and Dr. Alan Keyes launched IAMTV to promote chlorine dioxide and "glorify the risen and living Lord Jesus."

For more information, visit CLO2.tv and Secret Mineral on Facebook.

Join us live:

• Hosts: Randy Knoll and Nancy Henderson

• Platform: Rumble.com

• Date: February 26th

• Time: 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, 4:00 PM EST

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for free and follow us.

Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.