© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kinetic Phase of Second Civil War Has Begun
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 6 months ago
- Rule by Judicial Fiat: Examples include Romania, Brazil, the EU, and the U.S.
- The Kinetic part of CW2 has already started. Burning down the property of your political enemies is a kinetic action. Calling out groups of heavily armed men to shoot your political opponents is a kinetic action (Swatting).
- Pastors must get of their rear ends and engage.
- Being nice to the devil is not a Christian virtue.
- We lose because we are afraid of being called dirty names.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.