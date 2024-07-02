Massive Human Die Off in 2025?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It may sound far-fetched, but the forecasts made by this military intelligence group aligns with recent toxic assaults on the human population with the COVID bioweapon (vaccinations), and threat of nuclear war.
* To get commentary on the damning report, go here: https://metallicman.com/the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-and-remote-viewing-the-future/
* To get organic, lab-verified supplements, visit the Health Ranger Store: https://bit.ly/3gptg21
* To help heal yourself from chronic disease, check out the THRIVE Academy: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy/