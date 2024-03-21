Why Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Sitting on the Dodger Team Bus Toilet Anytime Soon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shohei Ohtani would have two factor authorization on his bank accounts and no bookie would allow an interpreter fall behind 4.5 million dollars in gambling debt. His phone would be pinging like a Vegas slot machine if his account was transferring $500 let alone $500,000 times two payment installments.