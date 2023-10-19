BREAKING: Jordan Withdraws, Dems ask GOPs to hand over Speakership to them!!

BREAKING: RINOS WIN!

Rep. Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race today after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Jordan was clearly the grassroots favorite but the GOPe successfully blocked his attempt to lead the Republican Party.

The Republican lawmakers who prevented this will certainly face primary challengers as they should.

There will be no vote for Speaker again until January at least. Jim Jordan is bowing out for now.





Instead, he will back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January. That is three months from now.

Jake Sherman broke this explosive news just a few moments ago.

Democrats ask Republicans to hand over Speakership to them since Republicans cannot find a compromise while Democrats are united behind Hakeem Jeffries. WATCH





https://x.com/simonateba/status/1714685014825185627?s=20



