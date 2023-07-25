💉💉 Have Covid Vaccines Created a Mutant Monster for The Unvaxxed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Geert Vanden Bossche has alarmingly stated:
"Highly vaccinated societies are right now, incubating Omicron derived variants that will be able to overcome the virulence inhibiting immune mechanism that is currently still protecting COVID-19 vaccinated from severe disease.
Not my words, his. Hear what he has to say and why it may be a real problem for the "vaccinated".