DC Gulag Victims Beg Independent Journalists to Be Their Lifeline | Counter Narrative Ep. 113

We the people are up against a well-oiled machine. The deep state- in coordination with the puppet president - has declared war against any Americans who dare to criticize or challenge the overlord.

The continual persecution of Jan 6ers has reached a fever pitch with blatantly inequitable treatment and a disregard for due process.

Activist and Reporter Cara Castronuova has been advocating for the prisoners and their families since the beginning. And former FOX producer Breanno Morello has been in communication with the DC gulag victims as well.

Today, hear the latest and the challenges they’ve been facing in efforts to uncover and deliver the truth.





