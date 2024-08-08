BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine is about to fall to Russia, unless it puts NATO boots on the ground - Redacted
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
183 views • 9 months ago

“The Biden Administration is aware that Ukraine is about to fall to Russia, unless it put NATO boots on the ground…” Redacted 

US about to initiate a military draft to fight Russia? 

Russia has always known that this is not a war against Ukraine, they are merely the tip of spear, but rather an existentialist war with NATO and their globalist masters like BlackRock.

Circa 700,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers, needlessly sacrificed for deluded-hegemonic ambition, the totality of Western MIC and in the end? An inevitable, catastrophic defeat for NATO, the destruction of Ukraine ad a global majority demanding a new dawn, a just world order, based upon the respect for international law. 

Ukraine is where the hegemony came to die. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
