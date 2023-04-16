BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer has murdered and is murdering children for profit! 760% increase in Excess Deaths among European children! 2023-04-16 17-40
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
934 views • 04/16/2023

If you want to support me use:https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip


Pfizer is killing Children for Profit: Europe suffers unprecedented loss of lives among its Children with 760% increase in Excess Deaths since EMA’s Emergency Approval of COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/04/16/pfizer-kills-european-children-for-profit/

consensus - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=consensus&source=desktop

tachyonator - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=tachyonator&source=web&img=34

Secret Nazi Flying Disc Program - mnml.nl

https://www.mnml.nl/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?t=40046

Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL

http://www.cachedpages.com/

NAZI UFOs.. Do they exist?

http://web.archive.org/web/20110629185219/http://www.eyepod.org/Nazi-Disc-Photos.html

tachyon drive - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=tachyon+drive&source=desktop

Ether - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ether

Nitrous oxide - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nitrous_oxide

Activist Post - Alternative News & Independent Views

https://www.activistpost.com/

The Expose – Home

https://expose-news.com/page/2/


Keywords
childrencdcmurderchristiansvaccinejewsgenocideproofdepopulationinjectionseuropemassdarpadeathsmortalitypopulation reductionlyingfaucianti-vaxpfizermrnaexcess deathsemalethal jabadept p3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy