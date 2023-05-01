South Dakota Battles Carbon Capture Pipelines

Private, for-profit companies are trying to invoke eminent domain so they can install dangerous carbon capture pipelines throughout the Corn Belt. They want to capture carbon dioxide emitted by ethanol plants and transport it through thousands of miles of pipeline to exhausted oil and gas wells in North Dakota, so they can frack the wells and extract more of those commodities.



On April 18 in Abderdeen, South Dakota, the Brown County Planning & Zoning Committee held a meeting about these pipelines. The committee debated an ordinance dictating a setback distance of 1,500 feet from property lines, and there were more than 2 hours of debate. South Dakota farmer Mark Lapka brings us highlights from that meeting and what is in store for him and fellow landowners should the pipeline companies get their way.



Republican State Representative Karla Lems has introduced House Bill 1133 in the South Dakota legislature. That seeks to remove CO2 pipelines from the statutory definition of “common carrier” in state law. In other words, these companies could not invoke eminent domain on private or even public lands. She brings us commentary about the ramifications for all private property owners in the nation should we allow land to be confiscated for frivolous reasons.



You can learn more by visiting the website www.SDPropertyRights.com

