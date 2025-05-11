P.2 UNDER THE WEATHER, fatigue & aches for EK; health is WEALTH MVI_4374

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
First it was our dear friend Kim (75 y.o.age), then his wife, Rita (70 y.o.age), then JK, (68 y.o.age), and finally me (67 y.o.age). A deep exhaustion, aches all over, pain in my back and joints, and so little energy that walking was a struggle. Good health, without constant relapses, is, for me, so elusive, and, I know, also for millions of us, in this world where nefarious sorts are targeting our health from a thousand directions.