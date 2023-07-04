"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." - Declaration of IndependenceThose who came before us recognized that life was a gift from our Creator, Yahweh. They understood that He was the giver of life, liberty and happiness, along with the rights and duties we have as men. In this episode, Rusty Thomas joins me to share his battle in the arena of abolishing the murder of the unborn. Thomas expresses what he learned as a believer, how God broke him over this issue and many others and what he has been doing ever since. You will be challenged and convicted over the sins of our land and hopefully, should the LORD bring it about, you will be repentant towards God and moved to action concerning your place in standing in the gap on behalf of the unborn among us.





