Fr Daniel Maria: A Warning to All Catholics! The Insidious Diabolic Temptation! Right or Left

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Jan 7, 2024





Fr. Daniel Maria discusses the confusion in the church regarding the gay blessing and ultra- modernist agenda. He also gives a stern warning to catholics about overreaction to these Vatican documents and comments. See the full interview with Fr. Daniel-Maria!





From live podcast with Father Daniel Maria Klimek. See the link for the full interview.





https://youtube.com/live/gigCPbd4Mco?feature=share





Fr. Daniel Maria Klimek





Is a Roman Catholic priest, Franciscan friar, scholar, and author who offers teachings on how to grow in the spiritual life, in a deepened intimacy with Jesus and Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_OUBjy7GM0