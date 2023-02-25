© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
question of, “Does God Really Exist?” is no small question.
It has serious consequences to one's life both now and in the
hereafter. That's because what you believe determines how you
behave. If you don’t believe in God, you’ll act ungodly.
Therefore, this study, The Existence of God shares the four
classical arguments proving the existence of God. They include
the Ontological Argument, the Teleological Argument, the
Anthropological Argument, and the Cosmological Argument. If our
society does not believe that there is a God, then why are we so
shocked when they keep acting like it? We don’t need anymore
secular solution to the ills of our society. What we need is the
truth of God’s existence proclaimed across our great nation.
People need to know that God alone is to be worshipped and that
God alone will demand an account of every word and deed we have
ever done. Why? Because God Really Does Exist!