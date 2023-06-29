BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Disappearing Male
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
85 views • 06/29/2023

The Disappearing Male

From 1973 to 2011, sperm counts in men from America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand have dropped by over 50 percent while the number of boys and young men suffering from genital deformities, sperm abnormalities, and testicular cancer has increased. As the World Health Organization declares ‘vaccine hesitancy’ to be a top threat to global health in 2019, it turns a blind eye to declining male fertility and its causes. 'The Disappearing Male' examines the role of endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as bisphenols and phthalates in reduced fertility rates. These compounds are found in everyday plastics from drinking bottles to soft toys for infants.

https://rumble.com/v1en71t-the-disappearing-male.html

Keywords
themaledisappearing
