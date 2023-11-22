No Grain From Ukraine! Moldovan Farmers Paralyse Roads In Protest

After being hit by drought, high inflation and rising lending rates, as well as a 50% collapse in the price of popular grains in 2022, farmers in the country are now on the verge of bankruptcy after uncontrolled supplies of cheap plant and livestock products have swamped the local market.





The protesters have demanded a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, as done in other parts of Europe.