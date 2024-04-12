'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 41: 12-4-2024 -- "Pardoning Hunter"

Late on a Sunday night, Joe Biden put out a statement to pardon Hunter for all crimes he might be involved in - beginning from January 1st 2014. That's odd - since we were told for months that he would not pardon him. Let's break it down with Paul Kamenar!





Intentional is broadcast live Tue/Wed/Thu 2PM ET on W4HC.com - part of talk4radio.com on talk4media.com and viewed on talk4tv.com. The podcast is also available on talk4podcasting.com, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, & over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at micmeow.com.