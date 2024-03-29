💥Russian Reconnaissance Teams of BARS Volunteer Unit - Wipe Out Enemy Stronghold in Donetsk direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Reconnaissance teams of BARS volunteer unit wipe out enemy stronghold in Donetsk direction
The AFU infantry constantly makes attempts to get a foothold in basements and dilapidated buildings, but precise actions of FPV drone teams leave no chance to the enemy. After locating the AFU stronghold, the reconnaissance units determined the time of Ukrainian troops rotation, and then eliminated the enemy fortification and manpower deploying an FPV drone.