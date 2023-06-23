The Weapons of Christian Warfare Are Real

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Co 10:4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)... Pray that the Lord Remove them from power who pass laws, promote abortion, butcher and mutilate children and suppress the truth for their detestable agenda.
2Ti 2:19
Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.