YOUNG RISING CRICKETER JOSH BAKER DIES BETWEEN MATCHES!

Here's the formula.
1. You get jabbed.
2. Play another year or two.
3. Drop dead.
4. Get a nice choreographed memorial in the media.
5. Never come back.
I left out the GoFundMe but you can stick it anywhere in there.
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/medics-fear-covid-vaccine-link-to-cricketer-shane-warnes-sudden-death/articleshow/101142228.cms
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/02/worcestershire-cricketer-josh-baker-dies-age-20
Sky Sports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wT8w-k4CTc&pp=ygUaSm9zaCBiYWtlciBXb3JjZXN0ZXJzaGlyZSA%3D
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/article-9765293/The-ECB-ramp-vaccinations-England-cricketers.html
https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/c3gjz83r85no
https://twitter.com/WorcsCCC/status/1786047888751046998#m
Music: Roger Waters - Mother (live)
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=E4UQBdDki4A
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
