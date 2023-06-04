Sound of Freedom trailer - saving trafficked children - July 4th release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A courageous movie scheduled for theatrical release July 4th from Angel Studios. This short trailer gives us a good idea of what it is about. Timely and important.
Angel studios is trying for a huge opening day audience ... two million to match the number of children they estimate are lost into slavery, torture and death every year.