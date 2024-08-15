Bible Conference #9;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE MUST OBEY GOD RATHER THAN MAN; Conclusion to the conference - a focus on the often-misinterpreted friendship between David and Jonathan. King Saul was king and father over Jonathan. Jonathan stayed the course inside the plan of GOD and by doing so, he stood in opposition to not only the KING but his own father.