International Everest Day 2025: Celebrating Triumph, Legacy & Adventure | Mount Everest Special
newsplusglobe
14 views • 3 months ago

International Everest Day 2025: Celebrating Triumph, Legacy & Adventure | Mount Everest Special

https://youtu.be/pmtPbk5b4lw

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Join News Plus Globe as we celebrate International Everest Day 2025! Discover the inspiring story behind the world’s highest peak, honoring the legendary first ascent by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953.

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Everest, learn about its cultural and environmental significance, and see how this iconic mountain continues to inspire adventurers and nature lovers worldwide.

From historic achievements to today’s challenges of climate change and responsible tourism, this video captures the spirit of Everest Day — a tribute to human endurance, teamwork, and the sacred majesty of the Himalayas.

Don’t forget to subscribe for more global stories and trending news!

#EverestDay2025 #InternationalEverestDay #MountEverest #Himalayas #Adventure #Nepal #EverestBaseCamp #ClimbingEverest #NewsPlusGlobe #TrendingNow

Keywords
environmenttrendingviralinspirationworld newshistorynaturehillarycultureadventurenepaltourismclimbingglobal eventshimalayasmount everesttrekkingmountaineeringnews plus globeeverest dayinternational everest dayeverest 2025tenzing norgaysherpaeverest base camp
