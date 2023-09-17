Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 September 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units, aviation & artillery repelled 3 attacks of AFU 53rd mechanised infantry & 79th air assault brigades' units near Khimik & Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 UKR servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehic, 1 German-manuf Panzerhaubitze 2000 SP artill syst & 1 Grad MLRS syst.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Ru grouping of troops, aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systs have repelled 1 attack by the 47th Mech Brig of the AFU close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️AFU 82nd air assault, 71st chaser, and 47th mech brigs' manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️During combat actions, the enemy losses were up to 140 men, 1 U.S.-manuf Bradley infantry fighting vehic & 4 motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 1 M777 artill syst, 1 U.S.-manuf M119 howitzer, & 1 D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️One ammo depot of the 43rd Artill Brig of the AFU has been destroyed close to Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, aviation & artill, 2 attacks by assault groups of the 12th Special Forces Brig & the 67th Mech Brig of the AFU have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk PR) & Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, AFU 21st, 63rd & 67th mech brig have been hit close to Yampolovka, Torskoye (DPR) & Serebryanskoye forest.

▫️Up to 65 UKR personnel, 2 armoured fight vehic & 2 pickup trucks have been eliminated.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, the courageous & decisive actions of the Vostok GOF, aviation & artill repelled 3 attacks of AFU 35th, 36th marine brig' assault groups near Staromayorskoye (DPR & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Aviation & artill launched attacks at manpower & hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech Brig near Ugledar (DPR), as well as the 108th Territorial Defence Brig close to Voskresenka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehic, 5 motor vehic & 1 electronic warfare station.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad GOF' aviation & artill launched attacks at manpower & hardware of AFU 32nd, 115th mech, 25th, 95th airborne brigs close to Boldyrevka, Sinkovka, Ivanovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️Up to 50 UKR personnel & 4 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed.

Moreover, two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Peschanoye and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, as well as one UAV control post have been eliminated close to Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 114 areas.

▫️In addition, a missile strike hit the production workshops of the Kharkov Armoured Plant, where AFU armoured vehicles were being repaired and restored close to Kharkov.

▫️Command and observation posts of AFU 100th territorial defence, and 67th mechanised brigades were destroyed near Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️The Russian anti-aircraft defence means have intercepted two JDAM guided aerial bombs, one HARM anti-radar missile and one U.S.-manuf HIMARS MLRS projectile.

▫️28 UAVs were destroyed and suppressed by electronic warfare means close to Vasilevka, Nevelskoye, Spornoye (DPR), Olshana, Golikovo, Kremennaya (LPR), Azov, Novoye, Romanovskoye, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye reg), and Radensk (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 472 airplanes, 249 helicopters, 6,838 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,919 tanks and other armoured fighting vehic, 1,151 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,411 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,090 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.