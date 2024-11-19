A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT MORNING JOE THAN YOU WERE EXPECTING 💀 [WHO KILLED LORI KLAUSUTIS❓]

Shipwreck - Ya'll brought it up, I had no idea. Let's tell the story of Joe Scarborough, Lori Klausutis, and a little Anthony Weiner 😏





In 2001, Joe Scarborough abruptly resigned from Congress just six months after being re-elected, amid swirling rumors of an affair with an intern.





Shortly after, the body of intern Lori Klausutis was discovered in his office.





Despite the suspicious circumstances, her death was officially ruled an accident.





Dr. Michael Berkland initially stated that the nature of Lori Klausutis’s head trauma did not indicate an accidental death but later changed his conclusion, claiming she fainted due to a heart condition and struck her head on a desk.





Lori Bolterstein[1] Klausutis was an intern for Joe Scarborough. She was found dead at her desk aged 28 at around 8 a.m. on 19 July 2001 by a couple who came to discuss a work permit issue. An autopsy noted that she had a hairline skull fracture,[2] but concluded that she died of accidental death after an undiagnosed heart issue caused her to lose consciousness and hit her head on the desk.[3] Not everyone was satisfied that this was a case of accidental death,[4] and Donald Trump used Twitter in 2017[5] and 2020[6] to suggest that the case be re-opened.





