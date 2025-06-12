BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad | Flight AI171 to London Goes Down with 242 Onboard
Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad | Flight AI171 to London Goes Down with 242 Onboard

Tragedy in the skies. Air India flight AI171, traveling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed near Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people onboard. Thick black smoke rose from the crash site as emergency teams rushed in to control the fire and rescue survivors. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel are overseeing the response, with green corridors activated to rush victims to hospitals. Stay updated as more details emerge.


🙏 Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.


#AirIndia #PlaneCrash #AhmedabadCrash #AI171 #BreakingNews #IndiaNews #AirIndia #FlightCrash #NewsPlusGlobe

