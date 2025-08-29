BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Мой товарищ, в смертельной агонии.../O my comrade, in your final misery...
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 weeks ago

I wrote music for and translated to English the poem by Ion Degen (1925-2017). This poem, depicting the reality of war contrary to official propaganda, was impossible to be published in the USSR (even the name of the author was unknown). It was published in Russia only in early 1990-s.

NB. The poem was written in Dec 1944. The war in Europe was going to the end, the Soviet army was advancing in all fronts - but Soviet soldiers still lacked proper footgear.

Score: http://yun.complife.info/O_my_comrade...

Original text:

Мой товарищ, в смертельной агонии

Не зови понапрасну друзей.

Дай-ка лучше согрею ладони я

Над дымящейся кровью твоей.


Ты не плачь, не стони, ты не маленький,

Ты не ранен, ты просто убит.

Дай на память сниму с тебя валенки.

Нам ещё наступать предстоит.


Translation:

O my comrade, in your final misery

Do not call - all in vain - for your friends,

But instead, while your blood drains so easily,

In its steam let me warm up my hands.


Do not whine, do not moan, it's all flummery,

You are not wounded, you are just slain.

Let me take your felt boots in your memory -

We still must go to battle again.


The photo is a real photo of a dead Soviet soldier taken by German photographer.

Keywords
militarywwiisong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy