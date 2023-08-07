BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💉 Pfizer's Dark Secrets ⚕️How Big Pharma Sold Us a Vaccine We Didn't Need - James O'Keefe
217 views • 08/07/2023

London Real


August 7, 2023


🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/james-okeefe-exposing-pfizer-the-mainstream-media-lies-with-project-veritas/

💰 The Investment Club: https://londonreal.tv/club

Help James Defend Himself:

https://secure.anedot.com/liberty-guard/omg

https://okeefemediagroup.com/breaking-stories/

https://okeefemediagroup.com/


James O’Keefe is a journalist and entrepreneur, who is probably best known as the founder of Project Veritas, the renowned non-profit organisation, which turned investigative reporting on its head, and thanks to James’s determination uncovered hidden truths that shed light on important societal issues.


🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd

🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream


🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal

▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes

🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible


#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose #JamesOKeefe #ProjectVeritas #Pfizer


LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest


-

DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pmQGb2ia_qs/

big pharmavaccinejames okeefelondon realdark secretspfizercovidnot needed
