BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why You Look Stupid and Dumb with Tattoos
The Walking Journey
The Walking Journey
9 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1146 views • 08/21/2023

This is one backwards and evil wicked generation with not much common sense intelligence. Most people are heartless and have woke way of living. Please don’t get any tattoos they will make look disgusting, and like everyone else. Try to be different from everyone else and be yourself not everyone one else.


                        ◄ Leviticus 19:28 ►


New International Version

“’Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the LORD.


New Living Translation

“Do not cut your bodies for the dead, and do not mark your skin with tattoos. I am the LORD.


My back up channels:


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/WalkingJourney 


Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkingjourney/ 


If you would like to help the channel:


Bitcoin:

bc1q3ldxppfm8mwy335gwjlcrma775shlc73w7664y


XRP Ripple:

rKtq9YfPSix8ig6ejkVnk2B2A27fjkak5R


Stellar Lumens XLM:

GDIWCJFOZBIQWBLA3V2F3FIYOVGRJM4WUJAB3W7DXEJRHBNYCS6HMYRB


Dogecoin:

DPBpt4AaLHTzr8AYUkdXpkgwSz3nWb8h4U


Cardano ADA:

addr1q8l572etufvtnfrtrlkq0lv2rf6ht624vnennr8famxm7v8lfu4jhcjchxjxk8lvql7c5xn4wh542e8n8xxwnmkdhucq0tra9e


Litecoin LTC:

LQvouXBFTi3XQYGRvW7CBBqsFkvNYTMYHZ


Hi, I'd like to invite you to use Uphold. Create your account and try out one of the easiest and most cost-effective trading experiences. Get $10 off free Bitcoin with the referral

https://uphold.com/signup?referral=4c230ff913 


nanthony77✉️gmail


#people #money #tattoo

Keywords
democratsliberalsbibleevilleftistliberalismculturemenwomenend timeshot rodmgtowgodlesswickedpure evilinktattoosbikinissocial constructsocial collapseamerican womenheartlessjoe biden supporterspeople of walmarttattooed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy