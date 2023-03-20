Cops Arrest Boyd Family and Handcuff Child for Walking With a Cross in Montana

In March 2021, during the pandemic, the Boyd family started their journey walking across the United States looking for opportunities to share the good news of the gospel. While traveling through Montana, they were aggressively harassed by a local resident who then lied to law enforcement about how the altercation unraveled. With no supporting evidence, the officers sided with the resident and then arrested and charged the Boyds with felony assault. Each family member was also slapped with a $50,000 bail and placed in ankle monitors. Twelve-year-old Josiah was handcuffed and taken to Child Protective Services. The Boyd children, Josiah and Bethany, speak out about their terrifying experience and why Americans must stand up to domestic religious persecution.







This family had served extensively as missionaries overseas for two decades before the Covid pandemic grounded their ability to travel





The Boyds never experienced mistreatment from law enforcement in more than 40 foreign countries, only kindness and respect





The Boyds started walking with a cross from the North Carolina coast in 2021, covering more than 5,000 miles before the Montana mayhem occurred





The urgent message the Boyd family is sharing while on their long trek across the U.S. is that America must repent and turn back to God







