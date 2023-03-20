BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cops Arrest Boyd Family and Handcuff Child for Walking With a Cross in Montana
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1176 views • 03/20/2023

In March 2021, during the pandemic, the Boyd family started their journey walking across the United States looking for opportunities to share the good news of the gospel. While traveling through Montana, they were aggressively harassed by a local resident who then lied to law enforcement about how the altercation unraveled. With no supporting evidence, the officers sided with the resident and then arrested and charged the Boyds with felony assault. Each family member was also slapped with a $50,000 bail and placed in ankle monitors. Twelve-year-old Josiah was handcuffed and taken to Child Protective Services. The Boyd children, Josiah and Bethany, speak out about their terrifying experience and why Americans must stand up to domestic religious persecution.



TAKEAWAYS


This family had served extensively as missionaries overseas for two decades before the Covid pandemic grounded their ability to travel


The Boyds never experienced mistreatment from law enforcement in more than 40 foreign countries, only kindness and respect


The Boyds started walking with a cross from the North Carolina coast in 2021, covering more than 5,000 miles before the Montana mayhem occurred


The urgent message the Boyd family is sharing while on their long trek across the U.S. is that America must repent and turn back to God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

12-year-old Josiah’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/3JqYdRs 

Boyds Facing 20 years in Prison Video: http://bit.ly/3ZUqdlV

Montana Authorities Frame Missionaries: http://bit.ly/3JaxN52

Unethical Montana Cops Video: http://bit.ly/3yLhUxg

Donate to the Boyd Family: https://fpgm.org/donate


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE BOYDS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jesseandjamie.boyd/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zerayim/?hl=en 

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3JsqM0R 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE LONG WALK USA

Website: https://fpgm.org/thelongwalkusa 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FULL PROOF GOSPEL MINISTRIES

Website: https://fpgm.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
crossjesustestimonynorth carolinafelonyamericansreligious freedompersecutionchild protective servicescopsmontanajosiahbethanytina griffincounter culture mom showboyd familyhandcuffed children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy