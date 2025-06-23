Excessive Use in Devices Causing Digital Dementia and DNA Damage - Dr. Beverly Rubik





Have you ever thought about whether it’s safe to sleep with your phone next to your head or under your pillow? According to Dr. Beverly Rubik, there is danger associated with wireless phone usage, and the radiation emitted from our digital devices is doing much more harm than we realize. Sleeping next to our phone is just the tip of the iceberg. As a pioneer in researching microwave technology and energy fields, Beverly is an expert on cell phone radiation. She is also the president and founder of the Institute for Frontier Science. Beverly talks about how humans are electrical beings and how blasts of cell phone radiation affect every aspect of our physiology. The harmful effects of 5G, and the rise of “Digital dementia,” which is the result of long-term digital saturation on the human brain, are also discussed in detail.









TAKEAWAYS





Radiation and wireless technology thwarts the natural processes of the brain





Red blood cells can become deformed, and tissue damage can occur after exposure to radiation





People should use wired devices to avoid wireless damage to the brain and body and keep in flight mode as much as possible





Some of the 5G systems in place today are ratcheted up to 90 gigahertz









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

There is No 5G in Your Smartphone: https://bit.ly/3GJ3vc6

How Radiation Affects the Blood: https://bit.ly/4m9arzK





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BEVERLY RUBIK

Website: https://www.brubik.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beverly.rubik





🔗 CONNECT WITH FRONTIER SCIENCES

Website: https://frontiersciences.org/index.html





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/