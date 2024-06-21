© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NANO-TECH TERRORISM
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
248 views • 11 months ago
NANO-TECH TERRORISM... it's not just in the shots it is in the environment.
Keywords
heavy metalsaluminumlast daysnanotechnologypraywefblack rockget right with godresist the devilnanorobotsgrapheneread the biblefilled with the holy ghostrepent of sinnano terrorismmanipulation of humansbslaverydeath of most of humanity by 2030evil banksterscorrupt evil entities doing thisbattle between good and evilget water baptizedso you can walk with christ in order to be able to submit to god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.