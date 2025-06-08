Twin Caliber (2002, Playstation 2)

Twin Caliber is a rail-shooter and twin-stick shooter developed by British company Rage Software and published by Rage Software (in Europe) and Korean company Digital Plans Entertainment (in Korea).



In a small American town, a zombie infestation breaks out. The town is overwhelmed soon, so the town's sheriff, John Fortman, frees convicted criminal Valdez to help him fight a way out of town to get help.



You can choose to play either Fortman or Valdez. The other character will either be controlled by the CPU or another player in co-op. Both characters will move automatically. You only control the arms for aiming and shooting. Each arm is controlled with one of the twin sticks. You can activate and deactivate a gunlock to make your character aim both guns in the same direction. In this case, you use only one stick. After a few stages, you can select several weapons during the game with the directional buttons. However, ammunition is limited for the stronger weapons. If one of the characters dies, you get set back to the last checkpoint.

