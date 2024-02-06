Border Betrayal: Crash & Burn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOA: The Invasion Authorization Bill
* Are we getting tired of winning here?
* “How can something be dead when it was never alive?”
* This bill was a joke — a parody of ‘border security’.
* This thing is dead.
* It will try to rear its ugly head (again).
* It’s never over until it’s over, and then it’s not over; so we have to keep fighting.
* Is Mitch McConnell’s reign of terror done?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3370: Something Can't Be Dead When It's Never Been Alive (6 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4brpel-episode-3370-something-cant-be-dead-when-its-never-been-alive.html