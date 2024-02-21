BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Man destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison induced colon and liver CANCER
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
398 views • 02/21/2024

Another victim of censorship. No clue that the vax is poison. Ralph Barella. Van Silk. "TODAY CHEMOTHERAPY 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Another week of Chemo and the weather is changing down here in Florida. Plus I got Vaccinated Pfizer.. Now to my brothers please get your #Colon & #Prostate checked. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

November 8, 2021

https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/videos/261659912678881/

###

HIP HOP PIONEER VANSILK FIGHT WITH LIVER CANCER! Stage 4..

https://rumble.com/v46jr32-hip-hop-pioneer-vansilk-fight-with-liver-cancer-stage-4...html

###

Van Silk

January 5, 2022

"Thank you Kyle Eustice on this article about my brother DJ KaySlay for HipHopDX.com

I just hope he get well because we had many discussions about getting vaccinated even when I came to New York a few weeks ago he didn’t want to get vaccinated.

This is my brother for real with the many things we have done when he came home 1996."

https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/posts/pfbid02xD2BMFsdzsBgRwESZ22dpgqZUA1ZuEVimk3hHKtmZNrK8C8FELynCrLQEUUarDCQl

###

Van Silk is with Idris Salaam and 22 others

"PLEASE WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO!

TAKING MY COVID-19 VACCINE NOW!!!

PRAY FOR ME 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

SO YOUR BROTHER JUST GOT HIS COVID-19 VACCINE! Damn it felt good😂😂😂😂😂

They let me do it myself with my #AshyBows

My ass is still with my #BackPains

Thanks to Fred Freddy B Barton for the T-Shirts 💯💯

RALPH BARELLA"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/posts/pfbid02NxonYxGphoqzXqWHBbQFwzHb6nLNhj8C6ok8JGpEUsc5wrMpzWyNETx5Q8Ld3Yvul

February 1, 2021

###

HIP HOP PIONEER VANSILK PREDICTED THE 1991 CITY COLLEGE TRAGEDY

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iAwNYaYOIGM

###

Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington "It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=myRc-3oF1d0

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
hip-hoprapturbo cancervan silk
