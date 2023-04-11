A Banana Republic Has Been BORN: U.S. Taxpayers Finance Government That HATES Them & Their CHILDREN

Go to http://FreedomLawSchool.org and defund the federal government to restore freedom and prosperity to America once again.

The American taxpayer is funding our own demise.

Peymon Mottahedeh is back to talk about his belief that all federal taxes are voluntary.

The federal government is supposed to be an entity of limited powers.

The 1913 law that created the federal income tax applies to Washington D.C. and residents of U.S. territories.

Americans are believing in a 100 year old income tax lie that is deeply ingrained in our subconsciousness.

Peymon Mottahedeh has not paid the IRS in over 30 years.

The IRS is currently collapsing because over half of IRS employees are retiring.

