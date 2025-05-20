© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ABC News is about to publish a hit piece against Aussie Cossack with allegations that his legal team received legal aid funding and support (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10955599/Putins-glamorous-spokeswoman-Maria-Zakharova-slams-Australia-locking-No-1-fan.html) from Russia's "Pravfond" when in 2022 he was jailed by the Australian Government for 10 months for breaching a suppression order.
Yes, Russia supports it's compatriots overseas. No suprise here considering Simeon Boikov Aussie Cossack publicly thanked (https://russkiymir.ru/news/305940/) "Pravfond" for their support in 2022.
🤣It will be interesting to read how the ABC spin this story. Probably some outrageous nonsense along the lines of "Pravfond" being a Russian government front to support spies and propagandists. Stay tuned.