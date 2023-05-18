Pt 1 of 2 REVELATION REDPILL EP 13: Daniel's 4 Kingdoms- Prophecy Fulfilled!

Pt1 of 2 of Ep 13 What if I told you that the book of Daniel is one of the most powerful tools to prove that Jesus is the Messiah, but because of modern end-times theology it sits on a shelf waiting for a future fulfillment? However, many of the prophesies contained in this book have been miraculously fulfilled with the coming of Christ! When most people start their study of the end times they immediately open up to the Book of Revelation with its fantastical imagery and they begin to surmise who the beast and false prophet are. They then jump back to the book of Daniel and try to figure out what modern-day countries are depicted by Daniel's prophesies with the head of gold and feet of iron. Is it Russia, China, or America? The answer? None of the above. The Book of Daniel was penned by the hand of God in order to get His people ready for their coming Messiah, Jesus Christ- to let them know, down to the very day, when their Redeemer would come to set up His Kingdom. Jesus constantly referred to Himself as the Son of Man... why? Because that is the name Daniel gave to the Messiah.





Jesus was saying "I am here, Daniel is being fulfilled."





Today we take a deep dive into the four kingdoms prophesied in Daniel 2 and 7. Get your Bibles, notebooks, and pens. Buckle up. We are going for a wild ride in prophecy fulfillment! Follow along study guide: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-red-pill-wed-daniels-4-kingdoms/





