BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Do We Really Want AI To Replace More Human Decision Making?"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 6 months ago

AI, stands for artificial intelligence computer systems,  that conduct tasks that historically required human intelligence to complete.  This includes recognizing human speech, making decisions, identifying patterns,  generating written content, steering a car or truck, and analyzing data.  A lot of people today are wondering if the benefits of AI are worth the resulting human job losses, production efficiencies, cost savings, etc.?  My new program, "Do We Really Want AI To Replace More Human Decision Making?" 

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencechat gptcomputer visionrecognizing human speechdriverless cars and trucksai data analysisai cost savingai production efficiencieshuman job losses from aisocial media content recommendationsai in medical diagnosis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy