⚡️ The Israeli-linked Container Ship of the Maersk company, Hit by a Yemeni anti-ship Missile in the Red Sea - Burning

Ship fired upon, yesterday. Here's a video finally.

⚡️ The Israeli-linked ship of the Maersk company, hit by a Yemeni anti-ship missile in the Red Sea

With the help of a UAV, at night the Yemeni Houthis attacked and captured a Bulgarian cargo ship, which was heading towards Israel.

The team of 18 people does not get in touch.

A Yemeni navigational source to Al Jazeera:

-

We targeted two ships in the Red Sea, one of them a fire broke out after it was damaged.

The Houthis set a record by firing at 4 ships off the coast of Yemen. Got a taste for it. Threats from the United States and Israel do not frighten them at all.

ADDING: Danish shipping giant Moller-Maersk will pause all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice and send them on a detour around Africa, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Friday.

Ansar Allah win. Despite the presence of two groups of U.S. warships in the region.

Meanwhile, foreign ships have practically stopped visiting Eilat, as this now involves the threat of attacks from drones and anti-ship missiles. As a result, the main damage to Israel is caused not even by the fact of attacks on individual ships, but by the general threat of such attacks, forcing shipowners to postpone or cancel voyages, or to send ships around Africa, so as not to risk passage through the Red Sea, where any container ship heading to Israel risks getting hit by an anti-ship missile.

Adding: The Red Sea is the eastern funnel into the Suez Cannel, and accounts for about 22% of the international container trade (https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/international/2023/12/06/750961.htm) and about 10% of the global oil trade.

That Maersk is pausing all Red Sea voyages (https://t.me/DissidentThoughts/2809) is significant because they operate (https://www.statista.com/topics/9607/ap-moeller---maersk-a-s/#topicOverview) 15.3% of the global container ship fleet, taking second place after the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), controlling 18.6%.

"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice", a Maersk spokesman was cited as saying (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-15/maersk-tells-all-its-container-ships-to-pause-red-sea-voyages).

The attacks appear to have escalated in the past several days (https://t.me/DissidentThoughts/2803) with the ships’ connections to Israel appearing to be less direct. That suggests risks are widening beyond the Israeli theater. At least three container ships have been attacked or disrupted near Yemen in the past day or so.

If this (https://t.me/DissidentThoughts/2809) materializes into closures at Suez Cannel, etc., oil is extremely mispriced (https://t.me/DissidentThoughts/2593). Also note that container ships, particularly those passing through geopolitical flashpoints like the Suez Canal, are subject to steep insurance premiums (https://www.maersk.com/transportation-services/cargo-insurance), which the shipping company then passes down to the consumer (an example of supply-side inflation, not really seen since COVID).

“Some war-risks insurers are in the process of applying higher additional premiums for the already listed high-risk area in the Red Sea,” said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-06/chunk-of-global-trade-menaced-by-attacks-on-red-sea-shipping) Despina Kalfa, general manager at the Greek branch of Aries Marine Insurance Brokers Ltd (https://ariesmarine.eu/the-team/despina-kalfa/). Others are applying additional terms or even not offering cover where Israeli interests are involved.