Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ekklesia does not mean 'the Gentile church'
channel image
The Qodesh Calendar
10 Subscribers
33 views
Published 2 months ago

Again, more evidence from scripture alone Christianity is a replacement theology rooted in false dispensational teachings from Schofield & Darby. An extract from 'who are we' on my channel. Wake up, time is short, you are the 'lost & scattered sheep of the house of Israel. God has no other family Amos 3:1-2, the 'church is a modern fiction', and does not replace His people Israel.

Time to break the walls of separation down, that have been built by satanists

Gal 3:28  There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
Gal 3:29  And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.

Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket