Ekklesia does not mean 'the Gentile church'

Again, more evidence from scripture alone Christianity is a replacement theology rooted in false dispensational teachings from Schofield & Darby. An extract from 'who are we' on my channel. Wake up, time is short, you are the 'lost & scattered sheep of the house of Israel. God has no other family Amos 3:1-2, the 'church is a modern fiction', and does not replace His people Israel.

Time to break the walls of separation down, that have been built by satanists



Gal 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

Gal 3:29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.

