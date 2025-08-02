BREAKING NEWS: Epsteingate Scandal (Resignation Speech August 08, 2025)

Parody Source: Archive(dot)org (MemoryHoleTV)

Yale Shillbilly J.D. Vance to be sworn in soon as the Second 47th S-Elected U.S. Puppetident after Zion Don hangs himself. All part of a prescript Judeo-Masonic shit show of course.

|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -|

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.