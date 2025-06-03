BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK government’s dramatic change in stand on Israel as MPs unite to register anger |Janta Ka Reporter
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
29 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 3 months ago

This Tuesday, the UK government surprised everyone by making an extraordinary change in its position towards Israel as the minister, Hamish Falconer, condemned Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to ethnically cleanse Gaza. This followed a rare display of unity amongst MPs across party lines to demand the government to immediately recognise the independent State of Palestine. One Tory MP, Mark Pritchard, said he was wrong to have supported Israel for the last 20 years. Here are the highlights of yesterday’s proceedings.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9dws0yuaPY


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see: /https://christs.net

Keywords
israelministerbenjamin netanyahugazauk governmentcondemnssurprised everyoneextraordinary changeits position towardshamish falconerethnical cleansing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy