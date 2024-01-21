Create New Account
Human Population by the Numbers - Less than Expected
Published a month ago

Human Population by the Numbers - Less than Expected

Scarcity is a favorite topic in the world news. It is based on population out of control. Three of us researched world population and found many races are now in decline and headed for extinction unless birth rates climb significantly. In short, I do not accept the population explosion idea and suspect the truth is world population is in decline.

Episode 135 - November 2018

