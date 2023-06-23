Harness COURAGE in the Next Big Crisis, How World’s Best Courage Coach Fled Australia | Ep 94









As riots and police beatings broke out just miles from his home in Melbourne, Australia, the World’s Best Courage Coach, Laban Ditchburn, escaped the shot and the lockdowns, with a mask exemption, flew to Singapore on an empty 747, en route to Germany. Separated from his wife as she was ordered back to Russia to testify in court, the two finally reunited in Mexico before finding refuge in America. For the first time, Laban tells his family’s incredible story on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, and shares how you too can have courage now and the next time you are called to take a stand. Because there will be a next time.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA.





