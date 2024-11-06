BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LOL... SPLAT! --- ODE TO THE BLUE TEARS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
85 views • 7 months ago

On this day I will celebrate with the Trump supporters. We are aligned on ideals, for the most part, but I dont believe he's a savior. I think he "fooled the very elext". He's playing a role... That being said, damn, it's good to see these people who never mattered in life becuz they're too unstable to even take part... They're literally the sick and fucked off cancers in our country .. I will enjoy this day w you. Not becuz T-Dawg won... But becuz pedos, psychophants and pos, lost. I would join you but I can't consent to Warp speed, taking guns, remdesevir, etc, etc. itll happen, but I'm not gonna ask for it. Question is... What will you do when Daddy Warp Speed fires that death machine back up becuz, I'll be damned... It's nice and primed up, just for him. Same as 2020. Rinse, repeat .. with teeth now. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

trumpdemocratselectionrepublicanssurvivalwarusapedophilesmartial lawpreparebullshit
